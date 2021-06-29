Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Short Interest Down 69.7% in June

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the May 31st total of 51,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 95,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.36% of Yunhong CTI worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yunhong CTI alerts:

NASDAQ:CTIB opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. Yunhong CTI has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.