Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) to post sales of $2.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.40 million. Blink Charging posted sales of $1.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full-year sales of $12.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.10 million to $15.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $28.77 million, with estimates ranging from $27.00 million to $30.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Blink Charging.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 310.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLNK shares. Cowen started coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blink Charging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.55. 21,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,948,290. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -66.72 and a beta of 3.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.18. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blink Charging (BLNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.