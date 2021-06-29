Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CohBar’s earnings. CohBar posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CohBar will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CohBar.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07).

CWBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on CohBar in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CohBar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWBR opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $82.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.75. CohBar has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CohBar by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 14,073 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CohBar by 31.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 18,063 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in CohBar by 173.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CohBar by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 19,684 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in CohBar by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 20,075 shares in the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

