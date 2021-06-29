Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $101.01 Million

Analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will report sales of $101.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.35 million. Golar LNG posted sales of $100.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year sales of $432.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $420.57 million to $445.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $444.44 million, with estimates ranging from $410.19 million to $475.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $112.89 million for the quarter. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,505,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,073,000 after purchasing an additional 413,809 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 75,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 909,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,929. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

