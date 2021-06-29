Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services posted earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LBRT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.16. The company had a trading volume of 45,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $17.78.

In related news, President Ron Gusek sold 30,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,333,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,765,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 12,299,996 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $186,959,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,553,096 shares of company stock worth $190,439,144 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,090 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth $20,015,000. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth $19,554,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,908,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exor Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,660,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,619,000 after acquiring an additional 542,600 shares during the last quarter. 58.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.