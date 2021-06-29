Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.77 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will post $9.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.73 billion to $9.83 billion. Oracle reported sales of $9.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year sales of $42.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.53 billion to $42.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $44.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.08 billion to $44.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen increased their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.62.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $78.50. 5,598,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,455,733. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market cap of $219.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $85.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,232,500 shares of company stock valued at $488,666,850. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,120 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,243,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oracle (ORCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.