Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) to Announce -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) to announce ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pluristem Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.35.

In other Pluristem Therapeutics news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited sold 144,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $532,415.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,354,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,345,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 408,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,915 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 389.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSTI stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

