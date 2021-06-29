Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $740.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to announce sales of $740.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $738.70 million and the highest is $742.47 million. Rackspace Technology posted sales of $656.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rackspace Technology.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

RXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rackspace Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.96.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.74. The company had a trading volume of 908,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,443. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.43. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.37.

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $552,452.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,240 shares in the company, valued at $809,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amar Maletira purchased 5,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,980.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,347,020.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 and have sold 59,326 shares valued at $1,165,229. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $12,320,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,832,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.