Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Post Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to post $1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.04. Saia posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Saia.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. Saia’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAIA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.07.

SAIA stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.62. 141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,135. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $104.89 and a fifty-two week high of $249.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Saia by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,056,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $935,319,000 after acquiring an additional 57,264 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Saia by 51.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,486,000 after buying an additional 428,541 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Saia by 3.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,233,000 after purchasing an additional 33,064 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Saia by 21.0% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 830,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,468,000 after purchasing an additional 144,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Saia by 25.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 602,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,858,000 after purchasing an additional 123,003 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

Recommended Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saia (SAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.