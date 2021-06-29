Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $209.44 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will announce sales of $209.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $208.50 million to $210.90 million. Verint Systems reported sales of $313.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year sales of $866.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $864.84 million to $868.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $922.21 million, with estimates ranging from $914.84 million to $932.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

VRNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $2,877,611.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $115,555.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,554.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,068 shares of company stock valued at $9,602,559 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 11.3% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,817,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,137,000 after acquiring an additional 488,250 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 32.7% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,280,000 after acquiring an additional 749,798 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 4.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,356,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,182,000 after acquiring an additional 102,677 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,297,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,530,000 after acquiring an additional 119,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,741,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,013,000 after acquiring an additional 180,574 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $45.06. 8,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,702. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -251.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

