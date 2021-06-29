Zacks: Analysts Expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.93 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to report $4.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $4.96 billion. Baker Hughes posted sales of $4.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year sales of $20.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.26 billion to $20.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $21.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.19 billion to $22.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,047.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,704,258 shares of company stock valued at $971,551,814 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,803,000 after buying an additional 7,941,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,523,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,934,000 after buying an additional 1,133,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 204.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,215,000 after buying an additional 5,878,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Baker Hughes by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,511,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,472,000 after purchasing an additional 203,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKR traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,694,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,352,021. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of -87.12 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

