Zacks: Analysts Expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KOR shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Corvus Gold from $6.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Corvus Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Corvus Gold from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ KOR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.69. 79,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.66. Corvus Gold has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.29.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

