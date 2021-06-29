Zacks: Analysts Expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will announce sales of $70.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.20 million and the highest is $71.10 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year sales of $300.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290.40 million to $310.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $520.40 million, with estimates ranging from $444.20 million to $596.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $59.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.60 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRMY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 139.48. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $52.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.28.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $469,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

