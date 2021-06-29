Zacks: Analysts Expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.82 Million

Analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will post $156.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $157.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $156.60 million. Manhattan Associates reported sales of $135.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year sales of $633.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $630.12 million to $635.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $680.23 million, with estimates ranging from $675.87 million to $685.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,371,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,312,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,064,000 after acquiring an additional 618,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,012,000 after acquiring an additional 231,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 277.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,067,000 after acquiring an additional 189,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 48.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 186,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MANH traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.33. 398,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,203. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $83.74 and a 52-week high of $147.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.96 and a beta of 1.94.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

