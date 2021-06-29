Zacks: Analysts Expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $681.53 Million

Analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to post $681.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $755.70 million and the lowest is $586.90 million. Mr. Cooper Group posted sales of $630.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.27 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COOP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.56.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.79. 10,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,221. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.52. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 107,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 27,591 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 262,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

