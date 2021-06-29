Zacks: Analysts Expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.78 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) to post sales of $15.78 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.66 billion to $15.90 billion. Raytheon Technologies reported sales of $14.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year sales of $65.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.08 billion to $65.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $71.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.10 billion to $71.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.79.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,896,699. The company has a market capitalization of $129.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.70. Raytheon Technologies has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Earnings History and Estimates for Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

