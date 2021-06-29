Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) to report sales of $3.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.95 billion and the lowest is $3.69 billion. American Electric Power posted sales of $3.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year sales of $16.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.22 billion to $17.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.91 billion to $18.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Electric Power.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,335,183. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 73.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,618,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,285 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $91,696,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 50.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,318,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,346,000 after buying an additional 777,759 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,393,000 after acquiring an additional 659,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 534,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $84.26. The company had a trading volume of 84,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,975. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Story: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Electric Power (AEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.