Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.17 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) will report sales of $54.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.91 million and the highest is $54.70 million. Applied Optoelectronics posted sales of $65.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year sales of $232.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.08 million to $238.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $271.22 million, with estimates ranging from $258.55 million to $279.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.41 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,447,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,334,000 after purchasing an additional 107,949 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

