Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.35 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) will post sales of $4.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.53 billion. Mastercard posted sales of $3.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year sales of $18.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $18.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $21.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.75 billion to $23.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.46.

MA stock traded down $11.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $367.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,775,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,721. The stock has a market cap of $364.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $370.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,867 shares of company stock worth $17,773,251 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

