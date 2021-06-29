Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.22). Trupanion reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 525%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $154.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.79 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRUP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.33.

In other news, insider Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $31,076.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,106.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,159 shares of company stock worth $2,303,898 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trupanion by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUP stock traded up $1.88 on Tuesday, reaching $116.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.25 and a beta of 1.90. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $126.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.43.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

