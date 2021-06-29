Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to Post $3.54 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will announce earnings per share of $3.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.98 and the lowest is $3.15. Westlake Chemical posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3,118.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year earnings of $11.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.74 to $12.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.54 to $10.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.27.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 73.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $153,283,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 13,540.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,844 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $27,936,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 1,062.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 352,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,272,000 after purchasing an additional 321,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 1,108.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 287,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 264,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLK stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.45. The company had a trading volume of 423,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,033. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Westlake Chemical has a one year low of $50.38 and a one year high of $106.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 47.16%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

