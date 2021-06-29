Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to post sales of $122.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.18 million. World Acceptance reported sales of $123.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full-year sales of $530.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $517.80 million to $542.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $568.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $146.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.21 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 23.20%.

WRLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $164.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.80. The company has a current ratio of 14.24, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $60.95 and a 52 week high of $175.00.

In other news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total transaction of $166,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

