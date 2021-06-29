Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $218.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will announce $218.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $203.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $229.11 million. Apple Hospitality REIT posted sales of $81.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 169.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year sales of $848.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $792.46 million to $877.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $980.43 million to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%.

APLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of NYSE:APLE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 98,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $16.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $196,969.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,065,322 shares in the company, valued at $16,246,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,150 shares of company stock worth $859,180 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.6% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 197,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

