Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.99 Million

Equities analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will report sales of $19.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.61 million and the highest is $20.27 million. Fidus Investment reported sales of $20.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year sales of $84.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.10 million to $85.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $85.11 million, with estimates ranging from $83.91 million to $85.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 78.86%. The business had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.16 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Hovde Group lowered Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.07.

NASDAQ:FDUS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,570. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.10. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $420.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 7.1%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Fidus Investment by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. 25.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

