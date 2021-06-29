Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) to report $91.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quantum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.00 million. Quantum reported sales of $73.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quantum will report full-year sales of $394.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $389.80 million to $398.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $429.28 million, with estimates ranging from $422.80 million to $440.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Quantum.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.05 million.

QMCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Quantum in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 8,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $57,750.55. Also, CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $149,979.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 291,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,929 shares of company stock worth $629,354 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Quantum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Quantum by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Quantum by 338.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Quantum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Quantum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,209. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07. Quantum has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $393.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.24.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quantum (QMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.