Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on ET. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Energy Transfer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Energy Transfer from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.42.

ET stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ET. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $4,660,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 243,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 145,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 32,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

