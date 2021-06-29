Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) to Hold

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $186.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MKS Instruments’ shares have underperformed the industry year to date. The company is facing stiff competition in a highly cyclical industry. Further, increased leverage due to acquisitions is a headwind. Moreover, increased macroeconomic uncertainty related to COVID-19 is a concern. Nevertheless, the company’s prospects are driven by an improving semiconductor market and increased demand, particularly for Power Solutions. Continuing strong demand for its plasma and reactive gas solutions, especially in semiconductor deposition applications, is a key catalyst. In wet clean applications, the company’s solutions are seeing solid traction. MKS is also benefiting from a lean cost structure. The ESI acquisition has strengthened the company’s offerings in optics, photonics and laser markets, apart from saving costs.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MKSI. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.10.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $176.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.93. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $101.78 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other MKS Instruments news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at $5,047,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,072 shares of company stock worth $2,066,061. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

