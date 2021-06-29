ZeuxCoin (ZUC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $81.00

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 50% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $228,148.93 and $81.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00055948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00020384 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $247.76 or 0.00685013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00039296 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

