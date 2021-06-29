ZrCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.02 Million (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 29th. One ZrCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZrCoin has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $58,613.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00046506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00155267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00169117 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,495.81 or 0.99873290 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002889 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZrCoin Coin Profile

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

