Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis. The company’s product portfolio includes Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights and Zuora Collect. Its platform offers Zuora Central. Zuora, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ZUO opened at $18.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 2.16.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $37,104.48. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,510 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Zuora in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

