ZUSD (ZUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $269,977.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZUSD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00046636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00138921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00163990 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,379.15 or 0.99647782 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

