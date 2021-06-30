$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Noodles & Company posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 161.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.40 million.

NDLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Noodles & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

NASDAQ NDLS traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 854 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,563. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.19 million, a PE ratio of -28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Noodles & Company news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $47,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $448,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,114 shares of company stock valued at $90,452 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at $1,459,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 26.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 60.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 85,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 31,955 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 92.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

