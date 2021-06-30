-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.09). Inogen posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 208.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on INGN shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair raised shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Inogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $38,977,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,079,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,186,622.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 1,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $110,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 692,966 shares of company stock worth $39,797,363 over the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Inogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INGN traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.17. 76,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,463. Inogen has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $69.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -296.23 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.74.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

