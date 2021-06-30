-$0.21 EPS Expected for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.18). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eos Energy Enterprises.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $17.80 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $31.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Read More: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.