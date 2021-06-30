$0.40 EPS Expected for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Nomad Foods posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 22.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 51.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.21. 2,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,809. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.67. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

