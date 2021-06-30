$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will announce earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Continental Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.71) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

CLR stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Continental Resources has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $39.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.61%.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,109,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,711,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 142,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 45,984 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 871,759 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,552,000 after acquiring an additional 18,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 3,487.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 510,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 496,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

