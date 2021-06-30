$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will report $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. ManTech International reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. ManTech International’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. ManTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $251,188.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,096.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $645,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,522.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,375 shares of company stock worth $1,241,914 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 61.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.34. The company had a trading volume of 186 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,056. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ManTech International has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 45.24%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

