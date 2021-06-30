$0.88 EPS Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.79. Copart posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Separately, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Copart by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 442,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,364,000 after purchasing an additional 82,440 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Copart by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Copart by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Copart by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $133.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $80.85 and a fifty-two week high of $134.69.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

