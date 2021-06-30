$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.89. SEI Investments reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEIC. Oppenheimer upped their price target on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

In other news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 120,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,948,000 after buying an additional 54,778 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth $7,732,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,613,000 after purchasing an additional 22,493 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SEIC remained flat at $$62.02 during trading on Wednesday. 7,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,822. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $64.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

