-$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will announce earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.17). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.76) to ($4.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($1.85). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.63% and a negative net margin of 379.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DCPH. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.14.

Shares of DCPH traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.91. 8,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,331. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.98. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.51. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $68.40.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $245,178.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,186 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

