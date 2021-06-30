-$1.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.62) and the highest is ($0.47). Carnival Co. & reported earnings of ($2.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year earnings of ($5.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.76) to ($3.97). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.16.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 102,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 44,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,031 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $2,096,000. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 22,653,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,446,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.33. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.13.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

