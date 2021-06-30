$1.44 EPS Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the lowest is $1.33. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,007. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.33. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $96.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.