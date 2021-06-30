$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to report $1.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51 billion. CMS Energy posted sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year sales of $6.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,814,000 after purchasing an additional 719,810 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,252,000 after purchasing an additional 124,757 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,195,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,868,000 after buying an additional 204,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,667,000 after buying an additional 940,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy stock traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $58.85. 2,964,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.28. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

