$1.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will announce $1.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90 billion. Dover posted sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year sales of $7.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $7.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $8.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.18.

NYSE DOV traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.23. 584,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,926. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $93.89 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at $205,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Dover by 1,323.8% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 28,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 26,106 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at $224,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at $2,232,000. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at $3,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

