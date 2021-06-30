1,000 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Purchased by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,202,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in Intuit by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $491.40 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $280.99 and a 1-year high of $491.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $439.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

In other Intuit news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,690.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

