10,679 Shares in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,679 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 100.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KB Home alerts:

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KB Home stock opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.62. KB Home has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.