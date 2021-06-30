128,830 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Acquired by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 128,830 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,990,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,379,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,861 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,546,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204,252 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728,949 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,411,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142,683 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

Shares of UBER traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.44. The stock had a trading volume of 659,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,097,533. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

