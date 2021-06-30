13,200 Shares in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Purchased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

SIG opened at $76.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.61. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,137.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andre Branch purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

