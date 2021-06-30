$14.08 Million in Sales Expected for Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to announce $14.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.73 million to $14.59 million. Edap Tms reported sales of $10.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year sales of $62.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.78 million to $64.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $81.03 million, with estimates ranging from $72.38 million to $87.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 million. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.92%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EDAP. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Shares of EDAP opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.70 and a beta of 1.74.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Edap Tms by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 682,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 36,819 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in Edap Tms by 341.4% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 573,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 443,485 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Edap Tms by 152.1% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 254,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 153,736 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Edap Tms by 168.0% during the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 86,200 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. 17.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

