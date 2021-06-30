$147.10 Million in Sales Expected for Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) will announce sales of $147.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Datto’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $147.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Datto will report full-year sales of $597.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $597.00 million to $598.36 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $687.12 million, with estimates ranging from $676.50 million to $695.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Datto.

Get Datto alerts:

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSP. Mizuho lowered their target price on Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.10.

MSP stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,987. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.04. Datto has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 79.49.

In other Datto news, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 151,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 23,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $611,054.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,551 shares of company stock worth $4,158,740.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Datto by 246.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 35,639 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Datto by 120.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 30,885 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Datto by 2.8% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 308,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Datto during the first quarter valued at $32,867,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datto during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Datto (MSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.